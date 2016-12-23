Major Deals on Flights From Europe Are Coming Next Year
By Melanie Lieberman
Luciano Mortula/GettyImages

And maybe a new budget airline.

New deals on ultra-cheap flights from Barcelona to cities in the United States are coming in June 2017, according to IAG, the company that owns British Airways.

This announcement comes on the heels of Norwegian Air’s promise to make $69 flights available from the U.S. to Europe in 2017. Among these, travelers can expect affordable flights between Barcelona and Californian hubs Los Angeles and San Francisco, or trips from London to New York for less than $70.

Increasing competition has incentivized IAG to launch their own deals on travel from Spain. Destinations could include Los Angeles and San Francisco, as well as Buenos Aires, Tokyo, and Havana. Flights will be serviced by Airbus A330’s, though it's too soon to say whether Vueling (IAG's budget airline) or a new low-cost carrier will sell these flights, or if these discounted routes will be operated by British Airways, Iberia, or Aer Lingus.

Travelers should expect increasingly affordable transatlantic fares, as legacy airlines are cornered into slashing prices by new long-haul, budget carriers like Norwegian and WOW Air.

