8 Last-minute Flight Deals to Book in January

Especially if you want to escape all the Presidential Inauguration madness.

Unless you plan to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration or join in the Million Women March planned for the following day, you can expect that Washington, D.C. will be a bit insane.

Instead of elbowing through crowds this weekend, consider taking a last-minute flight to, well, anywhere else.

We used KAYAK’s “Explore” function—which shows you everywhere you can go within your flight budget—to figure out how far away from the capital you can get without spending more than $400. That’s all taxes and fees included. Most importantly, we made sure you’d be out of the area by Friday January 20.

Travelers based in the D.C. area can take a $308 round-trip flight with American Airlines from Dulles International Airport to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, leaving on January 20. If Mexico sounds like the perfect escape, deals can also be found on flight to Cozumel ($326 round-trip from Reagan National Airport) and as little as $261 to Minatitlan, in Veracruz.

San Juan, Costa Rica is also on sale from Washington D.C. (as little as $356 round-trip for trips taken January 20 until January 24). Round-trip flights to Las Vegas are also steeply discounted, like this week long trip for $299.

For those of you not in Washington, D.C., but still itching to unplug during the madness, there are great last-minute January deals from major cities across the country.

New Yorkers, for example, can check out Travel + Leisure's Destination of the Year with round-trip tickets to Lisbon, Portugal, which scrape in at $399 with Royal Air Maroc. For only $231, New York-based travelers can fly from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Bermuda, or check out Cuba (before it’s too late) for $304 round-trip. This trip flight leaves January 19 and returns on January 25.

To find the best deal from your departure city, simply prompt KAYAK to search the Internet for the best deals posted within the last 48 hours.