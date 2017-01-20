Get 2-for-1 Business Class Tickets to Paris for Valentine's Day
Get 2-for-1 Business Class Tickets to Paris for Valentine's Day

By Melanie Lieberman
Paris business class
anyaivanova/Getty Images

Forget chocolates.

Searching for a way to sweep your significant other off his or her feet this Valentine’s Day? We’ve got the answer.

For a limited time, La Compagnie—a business-class-only airline operating exclusively between Paris, London, and New York City—is offering two-for-one, round-trip tickets to Paris for $3,000, or $1,500 per traveler.

Onboard the twin Boeing 757s, travelers will find an aircraft outfitted entirely with lie-flat seats—74 of them, equipped with a built-in massage feature, reading lamps, electrical outlets, and a Samsung Galaxy Pro tablet.

Travelers will also be treated to premium airport lounges, in-flight menus by chef Christophe Langrée, who has helmed the Michelin-starred hotel restaurant Matignon. Amenity kits by Caudalie and an expertly curated list of French wines and champagne will ensure your vacation to the City of Light starts before you even leave the tarmac.

To score this deal, tickets must be booked by Sunday January 22, to travel by March 31.

Afterward, all that’s left to do is pack your bags for a Parisian getaway (two pieces of checked luggage, per person, are included in the ticket price) and begin daydreaming about spending Valentine’s Day in one of the world’s most romantic cities.

