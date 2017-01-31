14 Last-minute Flight Deals for a Valentine’s Day Getaway

Still trying to decide what romantic gesture you’ll make this Valentine’s Day? At Travel + Leisure, we think a surprise trip is much more memorable than a fleeting bouquet of flowers.

Even though the holiday is just two weeks away, it’s not too late to book a trip at a great price. We used KAYAK’s “Explore” tool—which shows you everywhere you can fly within a set price—to determine where couples can go this Valentine’s Day without spending more than $400 on round-trip airfare, per person.

For travel from Friday, February 10 to Wednesday, February 15, we found great fares from the U.S. to romantic destinations around the world.

From the New York City area

Travelers can visit Milan, Italy for only $392 round-trip, or enjoy a tropical retreat for $251 to Bermuda. Our search shows that Mexico is still on sale, with flights to Cancun for as little as $301. For those flying on an even tighter budget, there’s an $82 round-trip fare from Newark to Savannah, Georgia. Savannah is one of the most romantic cities in the world, thanks to its cobblestone streets and trees draped in Spanish moss.

From Boston

Bostonians can celebrate Valentine’s Day in Nova Scotia for only $238 round-trip, eating fresh-caught lobster and bedding down in cozy, rustic inns. For $250, there are Seattle-bound flights with a number of airlines.

From the West Coast

California-based travelers can take a $218 vacation to Mexico City, or take advantage of a $207 trip to Vancouver. An easy ferry ride can take you to the wild edge of Vancouver Island—all snowcapped peaks and rugged cliffs that overlook the Pacific. From San Francisco, lovebirds can reserve seats to Panama City ($379 round-trip) or take an outrageously cheap trip to Amsterdam for the same price with WOW Air.

From Washington, D.C.

Travelers flying out of the Washington, D.C. area could head west with a $230 round-trip deal to Los Angeles (departing from BWI) or seek out tropical cocktails in the Bahamas for about $380.

From Chicago

And travelers from Chicago can book a round-trip flight to San Jose, Costa Rica for an intimate weekend in the Central American cloud forests and horseback riding across the remote beaches. There’s also a $276 Hacker Fare for flights to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Of course, these deals are just as sweet for single travelers more interested in escaping Valentine’s Day than celebrating the affair. Seattle, Amsterdam, and destinations across Canada are ideal for travelers flying solo.

To find the best deal from your departure city, simply prompt KAYAK to search the Internet for the best deals posted within the last 48 hours.