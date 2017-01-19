Jetstar Is Celebrating Direct Routes to Vietnam With $150 Flights

Australia's Jetstar announced on Thursday two new routes to Vietnam. The budget airline will now offer direct flights from Melbourne and Sydney to Ho Chi Minh City.

To celebrate, Jetstar is selling one-way tickets to Vietnam for as little as $159 AUD (that’s about $120 USD).

The 12-hour flash sale expired at 11:59 p.m., AEDT on January 19, but ultra-cheap introductory fares are still available for $199 AUD, or $150 USD. This offer will end January 23 at midnight, AEDT, unless the fares sell out prior.

Flights will take off from Melbourne and Sydney on May 10 and May 11, respectively, so you have plenty of time to plan your trip to Australia, where you flight to Vietnam will originate.

“Vietnam has the potential to become as popular as Bali or Thailand for Australian travelers,” Jetstar Group CEO Jayne Hrdlicka said in a statement.

From the capital, travelers can connect to 15 destinations across Vietnam, including Da Nang (near the charming ancient town of Hoi An) and the northern city of Hanoi.

Travelers have long been drawn to Vietnam for its incredible food scene, from steaming pho bo topped with scallions and cilantro to banh beo dumplings from the former imperial capital, Hue.

And with flights for only $150—even from Australia—we can’t think of a better excuse to go experience this sensational country now.