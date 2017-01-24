Get $34 Flights With JetBlue for Two Days Only

When Jupiter aligns with Mars, you can bet on great flight deals.

JetBlue launched its latest flash sale today, with $34 one-way fares to cities across the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America.

The airline now known as well for its complimentary Terra blue chips as it is for super-low fares has just debuted the two-day AquAIRius Sale (get it?).

Highlights of the airfare sale include $34 regional flights between Boston and New York City, Washington D.C., and Hartford, and Las Vegas and Long Beach, California.

For less than $70, travelers can fly from Washington, D.C. to Orlando; from New York City to Savannah, Georgia, and to Nassau, New York City, Chicago; and Austin from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

And for not much more, New York-based travelers can fly to Bermuda ($74 one-way) the Bahamas (a cool $84) and Puerto Rico for ($99 one-way, or $208 round-trip). For the last one, you don't even need a passport.

To take advantage of this January deal, reservations must be booked by 11:59 p.m., EST on January 25. Travel dates are available between February 1 and May 24, though blackout dates (like Presidents’ Day weekend, among others) do apply.