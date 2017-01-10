Escape the Winter Freeze With $34 Flights on JetBlue
Escape the Winter Freeze With $34 Flights on JetBlue

By Melanie Lieberman
JetBlue’s winter flash sale is back.

If you missed JetBlue’s $34 fare deal last week, the airline has resurrected their Big Winter Sale.

Travelers can find one-way flights for as little as $34, including all fees and taxes, if they book before 11:59 p.m. ET on January 11.

The cheapest routes Boston to Richmond, and between Long Beach and Las Vegas. For $49, travelers can fly from Fort Lauderdale to Turks and Caicos, and from New York City to Charleston, South Carolina.

Consider this your golden opportunity to book a Valentine’s Day getaway, and look for romantic destinations like Washington, D.C. ($54 from a number of major airports) where the Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra will serenade visitors with classic love songs, as well as San Francisco (flights from $39) and New York City (flights from $44).

This deal is still only valid on travel dates from Jan. 18 to March 8, 2017, with blackout dates from February 17 to February 26. To book, search for valid routes on JetBlue.com.

