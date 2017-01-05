Fly Far Away From the Cold For Only $34

JetBlue wants to help travelers get a head start on fulfilling those travel resolutions by selling one-way tickets for as little as $34.

Book a ticket before midnight on January 5, and you can be traveling as early as January 17. A few highlights from the sale include $59 fares from New York City to Bermuda and $69 fares to the coral-fringed Turks and Caicos.

Of course, you don’t have to fly to the Caribbean to take advantage of the JetBlue Big Winter Sale (and find warmer weather). For $34, Bostonians can head south to Richmond, Virginia, and for $49, New Yorkers can get to Savannah, Georgia.

Travelers willing to splurge a little can get to Orlando, the Bahamas, or Saint Lucia for less than $115 one-way.

And if you’re more interested in wintry weather, there’s a $94 flight from New York City to Tahoe you can book instead (just don’t forget your multi-mountain Tahoe Super Pass Gold).

Deals can be found on flights until March 8, though blackout dates (like Presidents’ Day weekend) may apply.