Act Fast to Get 2-for-1 Airfare From Emirates

Because two boarding passes are better than one.

Emirates is resurrecting their much-loved companion fare sale just in time for Valentine’s Day.

For four days only, from January 13 at 12:01 a.m. ET to January 16 at 11:59 p.m. ET, travelers can score two seats for the price of one on some of Emirates’ most popular international routes.

Economy fares start at $799, round-trip, from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Milan. With the two-for-one deal, that’s less than $400 per person. You could also splurge on business class seats, which are $5,799 for two people, round-trip, or really splurge on first class: That's $9,998, for two, round-trip.

Travel dates are available from January 24 until November 30, so this doesn’t have to be a Valentine’s Day getaway—although the timing is perfect if you’re looking for a romantic couple's getaway.

In addition to New York City, Emirates flies from Boston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, D.C., and Seattle, among other major U.S. cities.

Other highlights of Emirates’ two-for-one airfare sale include $1,199 tickets to Dubai (or $599.50 per person, round-trip) and $1,699 seats to the Seychelles ($849.50 per person, round-trip).

Two-for-one fares can also be found on trips to Bali, the Maldives, Mauritius, and more.