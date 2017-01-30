Fly Away to Costa Rica for $275 Round-trip
  1. T+L
  2. Flight Deals
  3. Costa Rica

Fly Away to Costa Rica for $275 Round-trip

By Melanie Lieberman
Flight Deal to Costa Rica
Simon Dannhauer/Getty Images

Travelers across the United States in need of a vacation should hop on the next flight to Costa Rica. According to The Airfare Spot, this tropical paradise is on sale from mid-February until the end of April.

Flights can be found for as little as $273 round-trip to San Jose, Costa Rica from Chicago in March, and only $304 from Newark Liberty International Airport to Liberia—which welcomed an influx of travelers with a new terminal in 2012.

West Coast-based travelers can take advantage, too. Reservations to Costa Rica can be made with United, American Airlines, or Delta for Portland or Seattle departures costing between $348 and $354. And Los Angeles-based travelers can travel with Avianca to Costa Rica for only $351.

So why go to Costa Rica now? Its cloud forests and remote beaches are the perfect place to take a digital detox. Visitors can retreat to the worry-free all-inclusive Secrets Papagayo, or spend days on horseback exploring the Pérez Zeldón mountains.

Previous
Fly to Scandinavia for Only $275 Round-trip
Next
Fly to Iceland for $250 Round-trip
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
The black sand beach of Reynisfjara and the mount Reynisfjall, iceland
Fly to Iceland for $250 Round-trip
Costa Rica
Take a $240 Round-Trip Flight to Costa Rica
Flight Deal South Africa
Fly From Miami to South Africa for Only $469 Round-trip
Bangkok Flight Deal
Fly to Bangkok This Thanksgiving for $475 Round-trip
Icelandair Sale
Fly to Any of These Four European Cities for Less than $400 Round-trip
Alicante, Spain
Take a Trip to Spain for $365 Round-Trip
Caribbean deals during hurricane season
Catch a Flight to the Caribbean for Less Than $150 Round-trip
Paris in Fall Flight Deal
New Dates Available for $299 Round-trip Flights to Paris
Advertisement
Advertisement
 