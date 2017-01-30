Fly Away to Costa Rica for $275 Round-trip

Travelers across the United States in need of a vacation should hop on the next flight to Costa Rica. According to The Airfare Spot, this tropical paradise is on sale from mid-February until the end of April.

Flights can be found for as little as $273 round-trip to San Jose, Costa Rica from Chicago in March, and only $304 from Newark Liberty International Airport to Liberia—which welcomed an influx of travelers with a new terminal in 2012.

West Coast-based travelers can take advantage, too. Reservations to Costa Rica can be made with United, American Airlines, or Delta for Portland or Seattle departures costing between $348 and $354. And Los Angeles-based travelers can travel with Avianca to Costa Rica for only $351.

So why go to Costa Rica now? Its cloud forests and remote beaches are the perfect place to take a digital detox. Visitors can retreat to the worry-free all-inclusive Secrets Papagayo, or spend days on horseback exploring the Pérez Zeldón mountains.