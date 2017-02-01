Fly to Spain for Only $314 Round-trip
Fly to Spain for Only $314 Round-trip

By Melanie Lieberman
$315 Flight Deal to Spain
TomasSereda/Getty Images

Need we say more?

Sometimes you really need to get away from everything. And if you haven’t planned a vacation yet, consider setting your sights on Spain.

The Airfare Spot has highlighted a number of cheap fares to Spain from major cities in the United States.

Florida-based fliers can score the best deal, with flights to Madrid in March and May starting at $314 round-trip from Miami. For $330 or less, reservations can also be booked for trips to Palma de Mallorca and Ibiza. And there are also flights available for $362 round-trip flights to Barcelona in May.

From the New York City area, there are flights available in March, May, and June for as little as $322 to Madrid (flights leave from John F. Kennedy International Airport), or $393 to Barcelona (from Newark Liberty International Airport).

Travelers based in Philadelphia or Dallas can also find great round-trip fares to hotspots in Spain, like a round-trip to Madrid from $400.

Ready to plan your adventure to Spain? Admire the world-class art and architecture in Madrid and Barcelona, before heading to the country’s southern coast and picturesque islands.

