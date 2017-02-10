Flights to Paris Starting at $356 Round-trip
By Melanie Lieberman
Flight Deal Paris for $350
extravagantni/Getty Images

Bonjour, Paris! 

According to The Airfare Spot, cheap flights to Paris are available from several cities across the United States.

From Philadelphia International Airport, Air France is selling $356 round-trip tickets for non-stop flights departing between May 25 and June 13, and returning between June 1 and June 20,

But you don’t have to live in the City of Brotherly Love to take advantage of cheap flights to the City of Lights. Affordable flights to Paris are on Oneworld alliance members departing from Chicago ($401 round-trip with British Airways), Atlanta ($413 round-trip), Houston ($433 round-trip) New York City ($437 round-trip with Finnair), and Washington, D.C. ($442 round-trip with American Airlines).

From Denver, flights are available for $451 round-trip, and from Los Angeles, flights start at $445.

Ticket availability on Oneworld flights is scattered across the calendar, from March to May and from September though November. Visit the Airfare Spot for full booking details.

