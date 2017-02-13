Fly to Cuba for Only $230 Round-trip
Fly to Cuba for Only $230 Round-trip

By Melanie Lieberman

If you’ve been considering taking a trip to Cuba, this flight deal is your best excuse yet to book an island vacation.

The Airfare Spot found a major sale on flights to Havana from Washington, D.C., Boston, and New York City.

Travelers can get round-trip airfare from Baltimore-Washington International Airport for $230, from Boston for $231, and from Newark Liberty International Airport (in the New York City metro area) for $252.

The cheap airfares are available from United Airlines or budget airline Spirit Airlines (two of the domestic commercial carriers that received clearance to begin regular service to Cuba). Travel dates are available between March and November.

Travelers should note that federal regulations still restrict tourism to Cuba for U.S. citizens. In order to legally visit the island nation 90 miles off the coast of Florida, travelers must qualify under one of 12 permitted reasons, including journalism, research, educational activities, people-to-people cultural exchanges, and humanitarian projects.

For more information on how to fly to Cuba, check out our guide.

