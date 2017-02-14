JetBlue Wants to Woo You With $39 Valentine’s Day Fares

Nothing says, “I love you” quite like a spontaneous, romantic getaway. Take your love on a whirlwind vacation with JetBlue’s two-day, So Roamantic sale.

For as little as $39, travelers can book one-way fights between San Jose and Long Beach, California. Though the real deals start at $49, like a trip from Washington, D.C. to one of the hottest cities in the South: Charleston, South Carolina.

Other highlights from the airfare sale include a $54 flight from New York City to Savannah, Georgia, and an $89 fare from Fort Lauderdale to Mexico City.

And there are tickets available for one-way flights from New York City to Bermuda, Orlando to Puerto Rico, and Boston to Chicago for less than $110. Reservations must be made by 11:59 p.m. on February 15. Travel dates are available from March 1 until May 24, with a handful of blackout dates (including April 11 and 12).

And JetBlue isn’t the only carrier feeling the love.

Virgin America is not only selling one-way seats starting at $49, and they’re donating $10 to the American Heart Association for each ticket sold. Especially good deals from Virgin’s “Bring Your Sweetheart” sale include $63 seats from Portland to San Francisco and $219 tickets from San Francisco to Maui or Oahu.

Tickets for Virgin America flights must be booked by 11:59 p.m. on February 20, for travel between March 7 and May 6.