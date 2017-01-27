You Can Score $223 Round-Trip Fares to Cancun If You Act Fast

Find out what there is to explore across our southern border.

Travelers in need of an escape don’t have to gaze any farther than our southern border to Mexico. Today, the Airfare Spot found an unbeatable $256 round-trip fare from New York to Cancun, with flights available now until June 2017.

Reservations can be made with a number of major U.S. carriers, including Delta Air Lines and JetBlue. And the cheapest flights (think: $223 round-trip tickets) can be scored with Interjet, a Mexico-based low cost carrier.

There are more than a few reasons why now is a great time to visit Cancun. A perennial crowd pleaser, this popular 14-mile stretch of coast sits at the convergence of the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea. It’s home to a number of excellent, worry-free all-inclusives, and it’s within easy reach of Chichen Itza and the hip beach town, Tulum.

Travelers can even take a ferry to hammock-strewn Isla Holbox, a still unspoiled speck of Mexico that is also one of our favorite destinations of the year.

And, as always, it’s hard to complain about the non-stop, four hour-long flights, or the city’s incredible food scene. High-end restaurants like Ramona (the moles here are worth the $223 flight alone) are now attracting even the fussiest gourmands while simultaneously proving Cancun is so much more than frozen margaritas.