Man Knits Sweaters of Vacation Destinations, Creates Best Travel Wardrobe Ever
  1. T+L
  2. Culture + Design
  3. Visual Arts

Man Knits Sweaters of Vacation Destinations, Creates Best Travel Wardrobe Ever

By Erika Owen
Sam Barsky Knits Amazing Sweaters

Sam Barsky

Sam Barsky has the best vacation wardrobe we've ever seen.

The incredibly skilled knitter creates sweaters depicting famous tourist attractions around the world. But the best part may be the meta photos he takes in the destinations that inspire the pullover.

Sam Barsky Knits Amazing Sweaters

Sam Barsky
Sam Barsky Knits Amazing Sweaters

Sam Barsky

Barsky goes by the name of ColorKnit on Facebook—which is a treasure trove of photos featuring his work. Last year along, Barsky knitted 12 sweaters.

But the goal isn't the sell his handiwork. The knitter shared on a Facebook post that it takes him a month to make each one. He even has a sweater with 16 of his previous sweater designs knitted onto it.

Sam Barsky Knits Amazing Sweaters

Sam Barsky

His work has caught the eyes of people around the world, including the Belize Tourism Board. The group has offered Barsky an all-expenses-paid trip to the country in exchange for a Belize-themed sweater (they suggest the popular diving destination Great Blue Hole and the Mayan Lamanai site).

Watch Barsky knit, and you can tell you're witnessing someone doing something they truly love. Check it out:

Video of knitting my current sweater project in progress

Posted by Artistic Knitting of Sam Barsky on Wednesday, July 22, 2015

You can find more of Barsky's work at ColorKnit on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous
Americans' Favorite Destinations, State by State
Next
Chrissy Teigen's Travel Wardrobe Essentials
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
Americans' Favorite Destinations, State by State
Chrissy Teigen Travel Outfit
Chrissy Teigen's Travel Wardrobe Essentials
Salt Lake City Utah
Travel Startup Offers Vacations to Surprise Destinations
chanel airlines paris fashion week
Chanel Creates Chicest Airport Ever For Paris Fashion Week
Stag Intern
Is This the Best Travel Internship Ever?
Best Job Perk Ever? Startup Covers Vacation Tab for Workers
Advertisement
Advertisement