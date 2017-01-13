Netflix Has Secret Codes for Finding Super Specific TV and Movie Categories
  1. T+L
  2. Culture + Design
  3. TV + Movies

Netflix Has Secret Codes for Finding Super Specific TV and Movie Categories

By Erika Owen
Netflix Secret Codes
Courtesy of Netflix

If you thought Netflix couldn't get any better, you're in for a surprise. There's an entire website dedicated to making your binge-watching sessions even better by providing secret codes for super-specific category searches.

The thousands of movies and TV shows on Netflix are categorized in a hundred different ways, from Goofy Dance Musicals to Coming-of-age Animal Tales. Some of these categories may only have one or two options, but you're pretty much bound to enjoy it if you're taking your category searching seriously.

Here's how it works: head to Netflix, bring up the search page, and grab the URL. Replace it with this URL: http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/INSERTNUMBER. Swap out "INSERTNUMBER" for the corresponding number to the genre you wish to search. You can find an incredibly extensive list of category numbers on the What's On Netflix website.

There you have it—the next time you're looking for something that was seemingly made just for you, do a little bit of digging.

Previous
You Can Now Download Netflix Shows and Movies
Next
Netflix’s CEO Says Entertainment Pills Could Make Movies and TV Obsolete
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
How to Easily Download Netflix TV and Movies to Your Phone
How to Easily Download Netflix TV and Movies to Your Phone
Netflix and Chill Airbnb
Now On Airbnb: a Netflix and Chill-Themed Apartment For Your Next NYC Vacation
France Is Pushing For a Tax on YouTube and Netflix
France Is Pushing For a Tax on YouTube and Netflix
Netflix
Netflix’s Latest Move is a Huge Win for Travelers
You Can Now Pre-Load Amazon Prime TV and Movies For Your Travels
Netflix Instagram Food Job
Netflix Wants to Pay You to Travel and Photograph Food
Dallas Super Bowl Watch Party
Dallas' Best Places for Super Bowl Viewing
Advertisement
Advertisement
 