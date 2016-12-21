Real-life 'Hunger Games' Wants to Drop Contestants in Freezing Siberia

A Russian entrepreneur has announced his plans to create a real-life “Hunger Games,” based off of the books and films of the same title.

The fictional “Hunger Games” take place in a post-apocalyptic North America, in which two contestants are selected from several districts to participate in a competition of outdoor survival. They must forage and hunt for themselves—as well as kill other contestants in the hope of being the last surviving competitor.

Russia's proposed games, to take place in Siberia, isn’t so far off: A total of 30 male and female contestants will attempt to survive in the -40-degree-Fahrenheit temperatures for nine months, the Siberian Times reported. Those who want to participate must either pay $10 million roubles ($165,000) or be voted in by fans.

After having been trained by Russia’s elite former GRU Spetznaz operatives, they will be set off on their own. The mastermind behind the reality show, called “Game2: Winter,” is entrepreneur Yevgeny Pyatkovsky.

Instead of a crew, the show will set up some 2,000 cameras around the area in Siberia and will also equip contestants with their own personal cameras. The show will be on-air 24/7 and will be no holds barred, according to Pyatkovsky.

“We will refuse any claim of participants even if they were to be killed or raped,” he told the Siberian Times. “We will have nothing to do with this. This will be spelt out in a document to be signed by the participant before the start of the show.”

However, producers warned that the contestants must obey the laws of the Russian Federation, BBC reported, which prohibits rape and murder.

Contestants will be able to carry knives, but not guns. As in the fictional “Hunger Games,” fans can send their favorite contestants gifts to help them survive.

The winner will receive 100 million roubles, or about US$1.64 million. If there are multiple survivors at the end of the nine months, they must split the prize.