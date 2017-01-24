These Are the New Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix in February
By Erika Owen
Netflix Streams For February
Courtesy of Netflix

Winter weather is in full swing, and sometimes the best way to spend a cold evening is indulging in your favorite takeout while taking in a new show on Netflix.

Of course, after a couple of those days, it's easy to deplete your Netflix queue. So here's what the entertainment streaming service is adding in February.

Add these to your queue, and treat yourself to a day of Netflix and chill the next time the weather has you second-guessing the benefits of going outside. And if none of these catch your eye, check out the not-so-secret Netflix hack that let's you search super-specific genres.

Available February 1

  • Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies and Cyber Attacks
  • Babe
  • Babe: Pig in the City
  • Balto 2: Wolf Quest
  • Balto 3: Wings of Change
  • Contact
  • Corpse Bride
  • Disney's Finding Dory
  • Eleven P.M.
  • From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story
  • Gun Runners
  • Hell-Bound Train
  • Hot Biskits
  • I am Sun Mu
  • Invincible
  • Les Beaux Malaises: Seasons 1-4
  • Magic Mike
  • Masha's Spooky Stories: Season 1
  • Mother with a Gun
  • Paris Is Burning
  • Project X
  • Silver Streak
  • The Blair With Project
  • The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
  • The Five Heartbeats
  • The Furchester Hotel: Seasons 1-2
  • The Girl from Chicago
  • The Longest Day
  • The Nightmare Before Christmas
  • Twilight*
  • Women in Gold

Available February 2

  • American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson
  • Frequency: Season 1

Available February 3

  • Daniel Sosa: Sosafado
  • Imperial Dreams
  • Santa Clarita Diet

Available February 4

  • Superbad

Available February 5

  • Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I'm Using It
  • Los Herederos

Available February 6

  • Girls Lost
  • Me, Myself and Her

Available February 7

  • Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special

Available February 8

  • Tiempos Felices
  • Girl Asleep

Available February 10

  • Abstract: The Art of Design
  • David Brent: Life on the Road

Available February 11

  • Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2
  • Stronger Than the World

Available February 12

  • Clouds of Sils Maria

Available February 13

  • Code: Debugging the Gender Gap
  • Magicians: Life in the Impossible

Available February 14

  • Girlfriend's Day
  • Katherine Ryan: In Trouble
  • King Cobra
  • Project MC2: Part 4
  • White Nights

Available February 15

  • Aram, Aram
  • Before I Go to Sleep
  • Fire Song

Available February 16

  • Milk
  • Sundown

Available February 17

  • Chef's Table: Season 3
  • DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4
  • Kill Ratio
  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2

Available February 19

  • Girl Meets World: Season 3
  • Growing Up Wild
  • Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta
  • When Calls the Heart: Season 3

Available February 23

  • Sausage Party

Available February 24

  • I Don't Feel at Home in this World Anymore
  • Legend Quest: Season 1
  • Ultimate Beastmaster
  • Ultimate Beastmaster Mexcio
  • VeggieTales in the City: Season 1

Available February 26

  • Night Will Fall

Available February 27

  • Brazilian Western

Available February 28

  • Be Here Now
  • Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes
