These Are the New Shows and Movies Coming to Netflix in February

Winter weather is in full swing, and sometimes the best way to spend a cold evening is indulging in your favorite takeout while taking in a new show on Netflix.
Of course, after a couple of those days, it's easy to deplete your Netflix queue. So here's what the entertainment streaming service is adding in February.
Add these to your queue, and treat yourself to a day of Netflix and chill the next time the weather has you second-guessing the benefits of going outside. And if none of these catch your eye, check out the not-so-secret Netflix hack that let's you search super-specific genres.
Available February 1
- Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies and Cyber Attacks
- Babe
- Babe: Pig in the City
- Balto 2: Wolf Quest
- Balto 3: Wings of Change
- Contact
- Corpse Bride
- Disney's Finding Dory
- Eleven P.M.
- From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story
- Gun Runners
- Hell-Bound Train
- Hot Biskits
- I am Sun Mu
- Invincible
- Les Beaux Malaises: Seasons 1-4
- Magic Mike
- Masha's Spooky Stories: Season 1
- Mother with a Gun
- Paris Is Burning
- Project X
- Silver Streak
- The Blair With Project
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
- The Five Heartbeats
- The Furchester Hotel: Seasons 1-2
- The Girl from Chicago
- The Longest Day
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Twilight*
- Women in Gold
Available February 2
- American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson
- Frequency: Season 1
Available February 3
- Daniel Sosa: Sosafado
- Imperial Dreams
- Santa Clarita Diet
Available February 4
- Superbad
Available February 5
- Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I'm Using It
- Los Herederos
Available February 6
- Girls Lost
- Me, Myself and Her
Available February 7
- Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special
Available February 8
- Tiempos Felices
- Girl Asleep
Available February 10
- Abstract: The Art of Design
- David Brent: Life on the Road
Available February 11
- Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2
- Stronger Than the World
Available February 12
- Clouds of Sils Maria
Available February 13
- Code: Debugging the Gender Gap
- Magicians: Life in the Impossible
Available February 14
- Girlfriend's Day
- Katherine Ryan: In Trouble
- King Cobra
- Project MC2: Part 4
- White Nights
Available February 15
- Aram, Aram
- Before I Go to Sleep
- Fire Song
Available February 16
- Milk
- Sundown
Available February 17
- Chef's Table: Season 3
- DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4
- Kill Ratio
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2
Available February 19
- Girl Meets World: Season 3
- Growing Up Wild
- Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta
- When Calls the Heart: Season 3
Available February 23
- Sausage Party
Available February 24
- I Don't Feel at Home in this World Anymore
- Legend Quest: Season 1
- Ultimate Beastmaster
- Ultimate Beastmaster Mexcio
- VeggieTales in the City: Season 1
Available February 26
- Night Will Fall
Available February 27
- Brazilian Western
Available February 28
- Be Here Now
- Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes