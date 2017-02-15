Nearly Half of Netflix Streamers 'Cheat' on Their Partners

A new survey shared by Netflix showed that nearly half (46 percent!) of Netflix watchers cheat on their Netflix-watching partners.

But this isn't cheating in the way you're probably thinking. The streaming service is talking about watching ahead in a show or movie when you've promised your significant other that you would watch it together.

The cause of this bad behavior? Seventy percent of those surveyed who admitted to watching ahead shared that they just needed to see what happened next. Since Netflix uncovered this activity in 2013, the act has increased threefold.

Another alarming fact is that 60 percent of those surveyed said they would watch ahead without their partner if they knew they would get away with it. Of the cheaters, 81 percent have done it more than once, and 44 percent have done it more than three times, according to the survey.

The most loyal of Netflix-streaming couples can be found in the Netherlands, where only 27 percent have admitted to the act. The survey also shared which shows are the most enticing for Netflix cheaters: "The Walking Dead," "Breaking Bad," "American Horror Story," "House of Cards," "Orange Is The New Black," "Narcos," and "Stranger Things."

Whether you believe it or not, 80 percent of cheaters claim it was unplanned. "Sleep cheating" (continuing to watch after one person falls asleep) is a hotly debated subject among the offenders.

Sleep with one eye open: 25 percent of cheating happens when one partner falls asleep. But the verdict is still out on whether this is even cheating. Half believe that sleep cheating doesn't actually count.

And after all is said and done, 45 percent of Netflix cheaters have never admitted their betrayal to their partners.

You can read more about the survey findings on the Netflix press site.