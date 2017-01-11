A Sing-a-long Version of ‘Moana’ Is Coming to a Theater Near You

On January 20, a sing-a-long version of Disney's new film “Moana” will debut at El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, and on January 27, the sing-a-long film will open in 2,000 theaters around the United States.

Since Moana hit theaters in November 2016, the movie's soundtrack made it to No. 1 on the iTunes Albums chart and Billboard's Top Album Sales chart, and also hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

For those lucky enough to catch the sing-a-long version in theaters, the movie itself will be the same. The only difference will be the running lyrics on-screen, encouraging fans to belt it out with the on-screen characters. It's just like “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” except at regular times instead of midnight on a Saturday...and with kids songs. So not really like Rocky Horror at all.

To find out where you can catch this special viewing of “Moana,” check your local theater listings.