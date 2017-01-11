A Sing-a-long Version of ‘Moana’ Is Coming to a Theater Near You
  1. T+L
  2. Culture + Design
  3. TV + Movies

A Sing-a-long Version of ‘Moana’ Is Coming to a Theater Near You

By Erika Owen
Moana Sing-along
Disney

On January 20, a sing-a-long version of Disney's new film “Moana” will debut at El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, and on January 27, the sing-a-long film will open in 2,000 theaters around the United States.

Since Moana hit theaters in November 2016, the movie's soundtrack made it to No. 1 on the iTunes Albums chart and Billboard's Top Album Sales chart, and also hit No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

For those lucky enough to catch the sing-a-long version in theaters, the movie itself will be the same. The only difference will be the running lyrics on-screen, encouraging fans to belt it out with the on-screen characters. It's just like “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” except at regular times instead of midnight on a Saturday...and with kids songs. So not really like Rocky Horror at all.

To find out where you can catch this special viewing of “Moana,” check your local theater listings.

Previous
There's a New Tolkien Book Coming to a Bookshelf Near You
Next
Girl Scout Cookie Cereals Are Coming to a Bowl Near You
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
Tolkien book
There's a New Tolkien Book Coming to a Bookshelf Near You
Girl Scout Cookies are now cereal
Girl Scout Cookie Cereals Are Coming to a Bowl Near You
Cannabis Enhanced Water May Be Coming to a Pot-Friendly State Near You
Cannabis-enhanced Water May Be Coming to a Pot-friendly State near You
American actors Marilyn Monroe (Norma Jeane Mortenson) and David Wayne (Wayne James McMeekan) sitting in an airplane in the film How to Marry a Millionaire. USA, 1953 (Photo by Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
Eight Beauty Products to Help You Survive a Long Flight
spongebob's pineapple house
You Can Now Spend the Night in a Pineapple Near the Sea
Advertisement
Advertisement