You Can Now Buy the Sold Out Turbo Man Toy from 'Jingle All the Way'
  1. T+L
  2. Culture + Design
  3. TV + Movies

You Can Now Buy the Sold Out Turbo Man Toy from 'Jingle All the Way'

By Erika Owen
Jingle All the Way Turbo Man
Photos 12/Alamy

Thanks to a Kickstarter campaign, you can put Turbo Man on your holiday list next year.

For those not versed in Arnold Swarzenegger holiday films, “Jingle All the Way” chronicles the plight of a parent on an impossible journey to buy the season's hottest toy and put it under the Christmas tree for his kid.

The creator behind the Kickstarter campaign, which has raised more than $15,000 so far, tracked down the original prop from the film's director Brian Levant. The plan is to create real-life Turbo Man action figures based on a 3D scan from the prop. To get the toy through the campaign, it'll cost you $130—much cheaper and much less of a hassle than what Swarzenegger went through.

The Kickstarter is taking backers for pre-orders until January 17, so there's still time to make next Christmas a very special one, indeed.

Previous
You Can Buy Pots of Fresh Air From the British Countryside
Next
Now You Can Buy a Piece of Chicago's Best Tiki Bar
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
tiki glasses
Now You Can Buy a Piece of Chicago's Best Tiki Bar
New Google Earth VR
You Can Now See the World From Your Home With Google Earth VR
Go Pro Periscope
You Can Now Livestream From Your GoPro
disney
You Can Buy the Remains of an Unopened Disney Theme Park
Here’s How to Buy Tickets for ‘Oldchella’ Music Festival
Desert Trip Is Not Sold Out. Here’s How to Buy Tickets for ‘Oldchella’ Music Festival
5 Ways You Can Help in Marrakesh
5 Ways You Can Help in Marrakesh
'You've Got Mail' Guy from AOL Is Now An Uber Driver
The Man Who Said ‘You've Got Mail’ Is Now an Uber Driver
All of the Horrible Things That Can Happen When You 'Share' a Vacation, in 60 Seconds
Advertisement
Advertisement