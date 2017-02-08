An Indoor Drive-in Theater Is Coming to Nashville
By Jess McHugh
An indoor drive-in is coming to Nashville.
Jim Lopes/Getty Images

Welcome back, revamped 1950s summer leisure.

Drive-in movie theaters have long been a staple of American entertainment, symbolic of mid-century film and leisure. After several decades, they're about to get an upgrade.

An indoor drive-in movie theater called the “August Moon Drive-In” is coming to Nashville, Tennessee, slated to open in 2018. The space will feature 50 classic cars, 1,000 parking spaces, several trees, hammocks, and even fireflies, according to a local news report. The theater will also have IMAX capacity.

The theater is the brainchild of Michael Counts, a New York City-based immersive entertainment creator, responsible for events such as “Paradiso: Chapter 1” and “The Walking Dead Experience.”

Indoor drive-in theater experience
Courtesy of Project 13 and AMDI

“We’re building a set as if you’re going to shoot an outdoor scene in a movie, on an indoor stage,” Counts told Variety.

The first drive-in theater in the U.S. was unveiled in 1933 in Camden, New Jersey. The cost was 25 cents per person and 25 cents per car—but no more than $1, according to History.com

Indoor drive-in theater experience
Courtesy of Project 13 and AMDI
Indoor drive-in theater experience
Courtesy of Project 13 and AMDI

Drive-in entertainment reached its height in the 1950s and 1960s, and in the past decade many drive-in theaters have disappeared as moviegoers opt for long-form television and live streaming.

With this multi-billion dollar project, however, residents and visitors to Nashville, Tennessee, might need to reconsider this form of entertainment.

