All of the Original Shows on Netflix, Ranked Best to Worst

Netflix binges are both incredibly satisfying and disappointing.

Making your way through a series is the most productive non-productive activity, but once the show ends—or you have to wait for a new season to drop—the disappointment sets in. If you're in need of a new show now that your last binge has ended, you're in luck: Insider has put together a ranking of the top Netflix Original dramas and comedies, with help from review website Metacritic.

Here's how they pulled their top picks (which explains why Stranger Things doesn't make an appearance): Insider pulled all of the top originals under the drama and comedy genres and filtered it down to titles that had previously been reviewed by a handful of the site's top critics. In the end, they whittled it down to 23 shows.

If you're looking for your next Netflix obsession, start here:

Master of None Average critic score: 91/100

Audience score: 7.7/10 Lady Dynamite Average critic score: 85/100

Audience score: 6.9/10 Orange Is the New Black Average critic score: 84/100

Audience score: 8.1/10 Jessica Jones Average critic score: 81/100

Audience score: 8.1/10 The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Average critic score: 80/100

Audience score: 7.85/10 Narcos Average critic score: 77/100

Audience score: 9.1/10 House of Cards Average critic score: 77/100

Audience score: 8.43/10 W/Bob and David Average critic score: 76/100

Audience score: 7.8/10 F is for Family Average critic score: 75/100

Audience score: 7.5/10 Bojack Horseman Average critic score: 74.5/100

Audience score: 8.65/10

