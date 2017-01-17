How to Get Tickets to Appear on 'Antiques Roadshow'

Fans of the long-running PBS series “Antiques Roadshow” can now apply for tickets to this year’s summer tour, which will visit five U.S. cities.

Starting Tuesday, entrants must submit an online request to receive two free tickets to one of five dates. The lottery is open to residents of all 50 states in the U.S., the District of Columbia, and Canada, who must be eligible to enter. Winners will be selected by a random drawing on or around April 17, 2017.

Ticket holders are allowed to bring two items to be appraised by the show’s specialists and auction house dealers. Only a handful of attendees are invited to have their curios appraised on camera. Read the official rules and how the event works.

This year, Antiques Roadshow will visit these U.S. cities:

Locals in each of the five cities can also fill out an online submission for the show’s Furniture Roundup to loan pieces that will be appraised and displayed on set during the tapings.

“Antiques Roadshow” celebrated its 20th season last year and is watched by 8.5 million viewers in the U.S. each week. Guests are often surprised, elated, or disappointed at the appraisals of their antiques and collectibles. In 2014, a collection of Chinese libation cups made out of carved rhinoceros horns was valued at more than $1,000,000, an all-time record, when the show visited Tulsa, Oklahoma.