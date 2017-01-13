Airline Pilot Named One of the Most Stressful Jobs of 2017

If you think your job is one of the most stressful out there, now you can find out for sure.

CareerCast has released their list of the year's most stressful jobs, and the gigs range from the expected (police officer) to the slightly left-field (broadcaster).

CareerCast, which is a job search engine, shared that they compiled these particular jobs on a number of factors:

Travel

Career growth potential

Physical demands

Environmental conditions

Hazards encountered

Meeting the public

Competition

Risk of death or grievous injury

Immediate risk of another’s life

Deadlines

Working in the public eye

Two of the careers—broadcaster and newspaper reporter—also showed up on CareerCast's list of the most endangered jobs.

“These information gathering entities work entirely in the public eye, and must hit hard deadlines routinely,” according to the site. “Travel, demanding editors, and the fear of being laid off also contributes to their stressful rankings.”

Airline pilots also made the list, which is one of the more sensible additions considering these people are regularly responsible for the safe transport of hundreds of strangers to places around the world.

Check out the full list below to see if your job made the cut.

No. 1: Enlisted Military Personnel

Median Income: $27,936

Growth Outlook: n/a

Stress Score: 72.74

No. 2: Firefighter

Median Income: $46,870

Growth Outlook:5%

Stress Score: 72.68

No. 3: Airline Pilot

Median Income: $102,520

Growth Outlook: 5%

Stress Score: 60.54

No. 4: Police Officer

Median Income: $60,270

Growth Outlook: 4%

Stress Score: 51.68

No. 5: Event Coordinator

Median Income: $46,840

Growth Outlook: 10%

Stress Score: 51.15

No. 6: Newspaper Reporter

Median Income: $36,360

Growth Outlook: -8%

Stress Score: 49.90

No. 7: Corporate Executive

Median Income: $102,690

Growth Outlook: 6%

Stress Score: 48.56

No. 8: Public Relations Executive

Median Income: $104,140

Growth Outlook: 7%

Stress Score: 48.50

No. 9: Taxi Driver

Median Income: $23,510

Growth Outlook: 13%

Stress Score: 48.18

No.10: Broadcaster