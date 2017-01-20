Michelle Obama Gives Us All the Feels With Her Goodbye From the White House
  1. T+L
  2. Culture + Design

Michelle Obama Gives Us All the Feels With Her Goodbye From the White House

By Erika Owen
Michelle Obama Farewell Posts On Social Media
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The changing of the presidential guard has left the nation with divided emotions—and it's not just the civilians getting all of the feels.

Michelle Obama took to social media to say her goodbyes as the 44th First Lady of the United States. 

Over the past eight years, the First Lady has had her fair share of the spotlight. She's brought attention to cultivating healthy eating environments for students through her Let's Move! initiative; launched Joining Forces with Dr. Jill Biden to help support veterans through various employment, education, and wellness opportunities; empowered students around the world to complete their educations through her Reach Higher program; and created the Let Girls Learn initiative with President Obama to help adolescent girls attain proper means to education in regions where it's not an available option.

And those are only the official programs she's launched the help make the world a better place.

Grab the tissues: We pulled together some of her recent posts, from congratulating all of the college students completing their first semesters to taking one last stroll through the White House (or as she calls it, the People's House).

Being your First Lady has been the honor of a lifetime. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. -mo

A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama44) on Jan 18, 2017 at 4:15pm PST

Taking it in on one last walk through the People's House. 🙋🏽🐶🐶🇺🇸

A video posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama44) on Jan 18, 2017 at 9:55am PST

Thank you for the birthday wishes and for the greatest gift of all: the opportunity to serve as your First Lady. –mo

A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama44) on Jan 17, 2017 at 6:24pm PST

Previous
Michelle Obama Lifts Ban on White House Tour Photos
Next
Get a Personal Tour of the White House with the Obamas in New Virtual Reality Experience
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
Obama's New House
This Is Where the Obamas Will Live After They Leave the White House
White House Augmented Reality
This App Gives You an Insider's Peek at the White House
Feel the Sahara Desert's Heat from a Booth in a Stockholm Airport
Obama Women in Morocco
Michelle, Sasha and Malia Obama Begin a Tour of Africa
Cat at Sea on Sailboat
Woman Sailing Around the World With Her Cat: See the Pics
Koslow
Jessica Koslow on Her Collection of Sand From Around the World
Listen to Obama's Spotify Playlists
Listen to All of Barack Obama’s Best Playlists
Advertisement
Advertisement
 