Michelle Obama Gives Us All the Feels With Her Goodbye From the White House

The changing of the presidential guard has left the nation with divided emotions—and it's not just the civilians getting all of the feels.
Michelle Obama took to social media to say her goodbyes as the 44th First Lady of the United States.
Over the past eight years, the First Lady has had her fair share of the spotlight. She's brought attention to cultivating healthy eating environments for students through her Let's Move! initiative; launched Joining Forces with Dr. Jill Biden to help support veterans through various employment, education, and wellness opportunities; empowered students around the world to complete their educations through her Reach Higher program; and created the Let Girls Learn initiative with President Obama to help adolescent girls attain proper means to education in regions where it's not an available option.
And those are only the official programs she's launched the help make the world a better place.
Grab the tissues: We pulled together some of her recent posts, from congratulating all of the college students completing their first semesters to taking one last stroll through the White House (or as she calls it, the People's House).