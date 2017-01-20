Michelle Obama Gives Us All the Feels With Her Goodbye From the White House

The changing of the presidential guard has left the nation with divided emotions—and it's not just the civilians getting all of the feels.

Michelle Obama took to social media to say her goodbyes as the 44th First Lady of the United States.

Over the past eight years, the First Lady has had her fair share of the spotlight. She's brought attention to cultivating healthy eating environments for students through her Let's Move! initiative; launched Joining Forces with Dr. Jill Biden to help support veterans through various employment, education, and wellness opportunities; empowered students around the world to complete their educations through her Reach Higher program; and created the Let Girls Learn initiative with President Obama to help adolescent girls attain proper means to education in regions where it's not an available option.

And those are only the official programs she's launched the help make the world a better place.

Grab the tissues: We pulled together some of her recent posts, from congratulating all of the college students completing their first semesters to taking one last stroll through the White House (or as she calls it, the People's House).

Being your First Lady has been the honor of a lifetime. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. -mo A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama44) on Jan 18, 2017 at 4:15pm PST

Taking it in on one last walk through the People's House. 🙋🏽🐶🐶🇺🇸 A video posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama44) on Jan 18, 2017 at 9:55am PST

Thank you for the birthday wishes and for the greatest gift of all: the opportunity to serve as your First Lady. –mo A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama44) on Jan 17, 2017 at 6:24pm PST

So proud of POTUS and all that we've accomplished together. What an incredible journey filled with remarkable people. I love you Barack. -mo‎‎ A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama44) on Jan 10, 2017 at 7:39pm PST

The First Lady took care of some thank you notes with a little help from @JimmyFallon yesterday on @FallonTonight. 💌Check out the full clip via the link in bio. A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama44) on Jan 12, 2017 at 11:31am PST

For all the students working hard towards a college degree - the First Lady has a message for you. #ReachHigher 🎓 Check out the link in bio for the story behind Mrs. Obama's note and tune in for her final remarks at the @WhiteHouse today at 11am ET: WH.gov/live. A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama44) on Jan 6, 2017 at 6:14am PST

For future updates from Mrs. Obama, be sure to follow @MichelleObama. — The First Lady (@FLOTUS) January 19, 2017

"Being your First Lady has been the greatest honor of my life, and I hope I made you proud." —The First Lady https://t.co/8INNaOIdt1 — The First Lady (@FLOTUS) January 6, 2017