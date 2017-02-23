Forget Hygge—There's a New Finnish Word That Perfectly Describes Your Weekend Plans
Forget Hygge—There's a New Finnish Word That Perfectly Describes Your Weekend Plans

By Erika Owen
If you've ever spent the day drinking in your underwear from the coziness of home, you've been participating in kalsarikannit without even knowing it. (It's pronounced cal-sar-y-cuhn-eet, for the uninitiated.)

Much like hygge is used to describe an act that can't quite be put into one word (hygge = the very act of being cozy), the Finnish word kalsarikannit is used to describe the equally thrilling act of enjoying a good glass of wine in your skivvies.

More specifically, the Chicago Tribune defines this word as "the feeling when you are going to get drunk home alone in your underwear with no intention of going out.” So the next time someone asks you what you're doing on Saturday afternoon, and you really don't want to tell them the truth (sitting around in your favorite bathrobe drinking boxed wine), tell them you've got a full afternoon of kalsarikannit—extra points if you pronounce it incorrectly so there's no way they can look it up.

Because this very popular activity now has a word that describes it, we no longer have to feel guilty for our anti-social weekend habits, right? Cheers! Here's to many weekends of kalsarikanniting in the future.

