New EU Policy Will Allow Netflix Users to Access Their Favorite TV Shows Across Borders

Say goodbye to blocked shows, music, and games when traveling throughout the European Union.

People living in Europe will soon be able to use their digital subscriptions, from television content on Netflix to music on Spotify, while traveling within the 28 member states of the European Union, thanks to new legislation passed by the EU.

The agreement, which is part of the European Commission's Digital Single Market strategy, will enable people who are subscribed to their favorite shows, sporting events, e-books, video games, films, and music services to enjoy the content while traveling across Europe in the same way they would access it at home.

This will stop the services from using geofences, which restrict access to content based on your location and prevent shows and movies from streaming.

For example, a French consumer will be able to access films and series that would be available in France when traveling to destinations like Croatia, while providers like Netflix and Spotify will verify each subscriber’s country of residence through sources like payment details or internet contracts.

The agreement still needs to get formal approval from the Council of the European Union and the European Parliament, but it is expected to apply to each of the member states by the start of 2018.

The new legislation will apply to a variety of companies that include HBO GO, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Spotify, Google Music, and gaming online marketplaces like Steam and Origin.