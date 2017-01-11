You Can Now Write in Mark Twain's Personal Library
By Talia Avakian
John Groo

Write your book in the same setting as one of America's most famous authors. 

Looking to get some literary inspiration in a magnificent historical setting?

The Mark Twin House and Museum is offering the chance to write in Mark Twain’s personal library.

Located in Hartford, Connecticut, the Mark Twain House and Museum was Twain’s former home from 1874 to 1891, and is where the famed author constructed some of his most important works like “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” “The Adventures of Tam Sawyer,” “The Prince and The Pauper,” and “A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court.”

For three uninterrupted hours on select dates this year, writers can step into Twain’s former library and draw inspiration as they work on their own books.

Tickets to reserve a spot are $50 and space is reserved, so you’ll need to act fast, but once you do, you’ll be treated to the chance to work on your book amongst Twain’s personal collection, and are even invited to bring a friend along.

“Feel inspired by the beautiful sounds of the fountain in the family conservatory; rest your eyes upon Twain’s bookshelves as you ponder your next word,” is how the museum describes the offering.

Some rules apply: you can only bring pencils as pens are prohibited and laptops must be charged before you enter.

That being said, once you enter the building, you'll be able swept away by its its Gothic architecture, its 25 different rooms, its luxurious grand hall, and its glass conservatory, before making your way to the grand library.

