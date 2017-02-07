An Inside Look at Luxury Survival Condos Where Millionaires Plan to Ride Out the Apocalypse

When millionaires want to escape the end of the world, they can duck away into the Survival Condo Project, a luxury complex that sits underground in a former missile silo in Kansas.

The sprawling facility, with the capacity to hold 75 people for over five years, is one of 72 Atlas “F” missile silos built by the Army Corps of Engineers during the 1960s. It stands today as a tucked-away hotspot where residents can enjoy everything from an indoor swimming pool, complete with its own slide, to a custom bar and lounge for grabbing a drink.

The cheapest accommodations at the historic facility start at $1,500,000, with high-tech features like windows that simulate natural sunlight illuminating the space throughout.

Here’s an inside look at what the bunkers are like.