This Is Where the Obamas Live Now That They’re Out of the White House
  1. T+L
  2. Culture + Design
  3. Architecture + Design
  4. Washington, D.C.

This Is Where the Obamas Live Now That They’re Out of the White House

By Talia Avakian
Obama's New House

The McFadden Group

The neighborhood has long been a favorite for presidents. 

Since leaving the White House, the Obamas have been settling into their new home, which they’re renting, in Washington, D.C.’s Kalorama neighborhood.

The property dates back to the 1920s and has nine bedrooms, gardens lining the outdoors, flagstone terraces, eight-and-a-half bathrooms, and an au pair suite downstairs.

Obama's New House

The McFadden Group

The 8,200-square-foot property once belonged to Joe Lockhart, who served as the White House press secretary under Bill Clinton, and has been renovated to include marble trimmings and modern touches.

Obama's New House

The McFadden Group
Obama's New House

The McFadden Group

The neighborhood is known for being one of the most affluent in the area, and has been home to many presidents in the past, including William Taft, Warren G. Harding, Herbert Hoover, and Franklin D. Roosevelt, who all lived in Kalorama before heading to the White House.

It was also where Woodrow Wilson, the only former President to permanently relocate to Washington, chose for his home, according to the President Woodrow Wilson House.

Poet and diplomat Joel Barlow settled in the area in 1807, naming the property he had there “Kalorama,” after the Greek word for “fine view,” according to the D.C. Preservation League.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Today, the neighborhood is home to historic sites like the Woodrow Wilson House, in addition to a number of embassies.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Kalorama has also gotten the attention of Jeff Bezos and current first daugther Ivanka Trump, who recently moved into the neighborhood, according to the Washington Post.

The tree-lined streets are dotted with beaux-arts architecture and numerous chanceries, churches, and private schools for residents.

According to Politico, the Obamas are renting the property, which is valued at $5 million, so that their daughter Sasha can complete high school.

Previous
These Cute and Comfortable Leggings Are Perfect for Long Trips—and They're on Sale Now
Next
Ireland Now Has a Gin School Where You Can Distill Your Own Bottle
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
Sacramento Delta Ghost towns
See The Ghost Towns of the Sacramento Delta Before They’re Gone
Listoke Gin School Class
Ireland Now Has a Gin School Where You Can Distill Your Own Bottle
White House Christmas Decorations
An Inside Look at the White House Holiday Decorations
Win a fairy tale trip to a Scottish castle to celebrate 'Beauty and the Beast.'
Win a Stay at This Castle Straight Out of 'Beauty and the Beast'
Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit issue location spotlight
The Gorgeous Locations Where Sports Illustrated Photographed the 2017 Swimsuit Edition
Live Out Your Fairytale Fantasies at These 11 Italian Retreats
Kid Gifts
19 Out-of-this-World Gifts for Kids
Nine French Countryside Retreats to Live Out Your Pastoral Dream Life
Advertisement
Advertisement
 