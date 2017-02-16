This Is Where the Obamas Live Now That They’re Out of the White House

The neighborhood has long been a favorite for presidents.

Since leaving the White House, the Obamas have been settling into their new home, which they’re renting, in Washington, D.C.’s Kalorama neighborhood.

The property dates back to the 1920s and has nine bedrooms, gardens lining the outdoors, flagstone terraces, eight-and-a-half bathrooms, and an au pair suite downstairs.

The 8,200-square-foot property once belonged to Joe Lockhart, who served as the White House press secretary under Bill Clinton, and has been renovated to include marble trimmings and modern touches.

The neighborhood is known for being one of the most affluent in the area, and has been home to many presidents in the past, including William Taft, Warren G. Harding, Herbert Hoover, and Franklin D. Roosevelt, who all lived in Kalorama before heading to the White House.

It was also where Woodrow Wilson, the only former President to permanently relocate to Washington, chose for his home, according to the President Woodrow Wilson House.

Poet and diplomat Joel Barlow settled in the area in 1807, naming the property he had there “Kalorama,” after the Greek word for “fine view,” according to the D.C. Preservation League.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Today, the neighborhood is home to historic sites like the Woodrow Wilson House, in addition to a number of embassies.

Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Kalorama has also gotten the attention of Jeff Bezos and current first daugther Ivanka Trump, who recently moved into the neighborhood, according to the Washington Post.

The tree-lined streets are dotted with beaux-arts architecture and numerous chanceries, churches, and private schools for residents.

According to Politico, the Obamas are renting the property, which is valued at $5 million, so that their daughter Sasha can complete high school.