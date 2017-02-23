The Adulting School Is Here to Help You Grow up Without Embarrassing Yourself

A new school has opened in Maine with the intent to teach millennials how to do things like manage taxes, eat nutritionally, and balance relationships—AKA how to be an adult.

The Adulting School offers classes and events around Portland, Maine to teach beginner adults how to become pros at folding a fitted sheet or actually meeting people at networking events. It also hosts social media groups and webinars to instruct on adulting from afar.

Although the courses may seem like mundane experiences everyone must struggle through once in their life (The Adulting School has been criticized for “coddling” millennials), the idea for the school sprung from the mind of a psychotherapist.

Co-founder Rachel Weinstein noticed that large groups of millennials she worked with were grappling with many of the same issues—paying bills on time, cooking nutritional dinners, etc.

"You know, when you see 10 people feeling like they're the only one, and they're all struggling with the same thing, you think, let's get these people together so they can learn this stuff and not feel so isolated and ashamed," Weinstein told NPR.

Weinstein teamed up with wellness coach Katie Brunelle to create a resource for Portland people in their 20s looking to learn how to save for retirement, remove red wine stains, or write an effective resume.

The group hosts meetups in bars across the city, but it is launching an online school this month. Access to the classes in personal finance, health and wellness, life skills, and relationships will cost $19.99 per month or $101.95 for a six-month semester.