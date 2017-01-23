This 3D-printed Castle Could Change the Way We Build Homes

Our hats are off to the person who 3D-printed an entire castle in their backyard.

The genius in the spotlight is Andrey Rudenko, a contractor living in Minnesota, who spent years developing a 3D printer than works with concrete so he could build large-scale structures with a lasting foundation.

Now that they've proven the printer works, Rudenko and his team are on to bigger projects.

“Our mission is to develop robotic systems that will facilitate the construction of affordable, faster, zero-energy, and smarter housing,” according to Rudenko's contracting website TotalKustom.

Building homes would be a logical next step for the technology, which could potentially also do wonders for the world's many sites in need of repair.

Just watching the printer at work is mesmerizing. Check it out above.