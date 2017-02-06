Celebrity Chefs Are Hitting the High Seas With Windstar Cruises

There’s never been a better time to dine at sea, as cruise lines continue to launch ambitious new culinary concepts in the name of inventive, hyper-local, cuisine.

Travel + Leisure can exclusively reveal that Windstar Cruises is capitalizing on this trend by expanding its partnership with the James Beard Foundation.

Last year, the foundation’s chefs were featured on three Windstar signature sailings. In 2017, the number is being upped to nine themed cruises, including one with Top Chef judge Hugh Acheson aboard the Star Legend that sails from France, Spain, and Portugal on August 15. Additional chefs will be announced in the coming months.

Steve Schimmelman

“We're thrilled to offer our guests exclusive access to the Foundation's diverse roster of award-winning chefs and cross-cultural culinary leaders, who will help chart a course for extraordinary new menu offerings and dining experiences featured daily across our fleet," said Windstar President John Delaney.

Steve Schimmelman

Beyond the themed cruises, James Beard signature items will be featured on every ship’s menu. Think roasted baby beets with tahini vinaigrette from Seattle-based Maria Hines, or seared wild striped bass with tomato sage fondue from Michel Nischan of the Wholesome Wave Foundation.

And for those passengers who want to pick up some skills in the kitchen, Windstar’s own culinary team will give cooking demos—featuring foundation recipes, of course—on days at sea.