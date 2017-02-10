This Is What a $36,000 Cruise Around the World Will Get You

If your dream vacation consists of sailing the seven seas and exploring the world's cities via hop-off expeditions from a cruise ship, it's your lucky day. Come March 2018, Azamara Club Cruises will be offering the Azamara Journey—102 days with 60 port stops in Australia, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

The cruise itself will offer luxury at every turn (spas, bartenders who know your drink order, afternoon tea service). And aside from the usual day trips to the shore, Azamara will also offer eight nighttime adventures (think: an outing to the St. Petersburg Symphony Orchestra or an acrobat show in Monaco), as well as 18 special "late nights," when cruisers will be able to explore the city's nightlife.

Not every night will be spent on the boat. This around-the-world adventure includes 13 overnight stays in some of the best hotels in the world, plus the option to extend your trip with 13 days in New Zealand or 12 days spread throughout London and a number of Baltic countries.

As you can imagine, the price tag on this kind of experience is not for the faint-hearted. According to Azamara, the cheapest ticket will set you back $36,060. For more information on this completely over-the-top cruise, head to the Azamara Journeys website.