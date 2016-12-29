This Boss Is Giving All 800 of His Employees a Caribbean Cruise as a Bonus

The president of an 800-person company is taking all of his employees on a weeklong cruise through the Caribbean.

Gary Bertch, who co-founded Bertch Cabinet with his wife, announced last week that he would take all of his employees on a cruise after the company met its annual goals.

Bertch offered the trip as incentive to employees last year. When they met their goals, he came through with his promise.

Employees will leave their home base of Waterloo, Iowa, on January 8.

“We’ve got four charter aircraft that will be flying directly to Miami Sunday and staying at a nice five-star hotel,” Bertch told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. “Then on Monday, we’ll bus over from the hotel to the port and load up on the ship.”

The Carnival Cruise will take employees around the Caribbean for one week, including a stop in Cozumel, Mexico.

The company, which was founded in 1977, began periodically offering winter vacations to its employees in 1989 when they met annual goals. But the last time the company was able to give its employees a vacation was in 2005. Berth Cabinets was hit hard by the 2008 recession and was able to get its finances back in the black only last year.

But clearly the company is one that knows how to have a good time. The first time that Bertch Cabinet company took a Carnival cruise, they drank all of the beer onboard the ship.

“We’ve learned they stocked extra for our trip this time so we don’t run out,” Bertch told local news.

It’s unclear whether or not Bertch will sit his employees down for a Michael Scott-style speech on “leadership” before the cruise.