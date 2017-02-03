A Ride Down This Insane Waterslide Lands You in a Gorgeous Turquoise Ocean

If you're lucky enough to make a trip to the beautiful Maldives in your future, there's a spot you will not want to miss.

We're talking about new resort Soneva Jani, but not for the reasons you're probably thinking.

Yes, the resort is comprised of luxury villas with retractable roofs sitting upon five picture-perfect islands in a private lagoon.

Artefficio

Yes, one of those islands is also a lush farm where fresh fruits and vegetables are grown for hotel guests.

And yes, it is home to the Maldives' first over-water observatory for unparalleled stargazing and an outdoor cinema on a floating dock.

But that is not what this is about.

Stevie Mann

We're here to talk waterslides.

Soneva Jani features waterslides so epic, you'll forget you're a sophisticated traveler staying at a luxury resort as you throw on a bathing suit with the speed of a 7-year-old heading to a water park at Disney World.

That's because a ride down the curved slide from the upper deck of your villa will shoot you directly into the crystal clear Indian Ocean.

And if that's not enough, you can take a swim over to a hammock floating in the middle of the water, or back-flip off a seaside trampoline.

Villas ranging from one to four bedrooms are offered with private water slides, in addition to private pools and a host of other amenities. Bookings can be made online.