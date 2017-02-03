A Ride Down This Insane Waterslide Lands You in a Gorgeous Turquoise Ocean
  1. T+L
  2. Attractions
  3. Maldives

A Ride Down This Insane Waterslide Lands You in a Gorgeous Turquoise Ocean

By Nina Ruggiero
Waterslide into the sea
Stevie Mann

Grab your swimsuit, fast.

If you're lucky enough to make a trip to the beautiful Maldives in your future, there's a spot you will not want to miss.

We're talking about new resort Soneva Jani, but not for the reasons you're probably thinking.

Yes, the resort is comprised of luxury villas with retractable roofs sitting upon five picture-perfect islands in a private lagoon.

Waterslide into the sea
Artefficio

Yes, one of those islands is also a lush farm where fresh fruits and vegetables are grown for hotel guests.

And yes, it is home to the Maldives' first over-water observatory for unparalleled stargazing and an outdoor cinema on a floating dock.

But that is not what this is about.

Waterslide into the sea
Stevie Mann

We're here to talk waterslides.

Soneva Jani features waterslides so epic, you'll forget you're a sophisticated traveler staying at a luxury resort as you throw on a bathing suit with the speed of a 7-year-old heading to a water park at Disney World.

That's because a ride down the curved slide from the upper deck of your villa will shoot you directly into the crystal clear Indian Ocean.

Playtime! #sonevajani #maldiverna

A video posted by Helena Andrén (@ellacanella) on Jan 24, 2017 at 11:21pm PST

And if that's not enough, you can take a swim over to a hammock floating in the middle of the water, or back-flip off a seaside trampoline.

#sonevajani #discoversoneva #boutiquejourney #bangkokairways

A video posted by POAL.THONGMUANNA (@poal.thongmuanna) on Jan 20, 2017 at 5:30pm PST

Villas ranging from one to four bedrooms are offered with private water slides, in addition to private pools and a host of other amenities. Bookings can be made online.

Previous
15 Books You’ll Wish You Read Sooner
Next
The 5 Best Wines to Serve This Thanksgiving
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
Snow, Joshua Tree National Park, Southern California
6 Gorgeous Desert Destinations for Soaking Up the Sun This Winter
Best Holiday Flats
11 Gorgeous Flats You Can Wear to Holiday Parties
RideHouse at Happy Magic Water Cube indoor waterpark
Big water slides
Real Life Places That Inspired Disney
30 Real-life Places You Can Visit That Inspired Disney Rides
Coastal National Parks
10 Gorgeous National Parks on the Coast
12 Real-Life Haunted Places You Can Visit This Halloween
12 Real-Life Haunted Places You Can Visit This Halloween
10 Fashion Pieces You Should Buy This October
10 Fashion Pieces You Should Buy This October (Because We Definitely Are)
Hamilton, Bermuda
12 Warm Places You Can Travel to This Winter Without Worrying About Zika
Advertisement
Advertisement
 