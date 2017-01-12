Proposal to Build a Tunnel Underneath Stonehenge Is One Step Closer to Reality

Stonehenge, like all successful attractions, is attracting more tourists. That's why the British government is looking for ways to make getting there less congested.

One solution is to build a tunnel underneath the monument. And people are not happy about it.

England's Department for Transport Secretary Chris Grayling gave the green light for the project, but the endeavor will be open to public comment until March. The new road system is expected to cost nearly $3 billion, and will take the nearby A303 road—notorious for ruining meditative visits to the attraction with honking cars—underground for 1.8 miles around and under the monument.

“The A303 passes through the Stonehenge World Heritage Site, separating the iconic stones from other Scheduled Monuments and severely limiting the enjoyment of the wider site,” England's Department for Transport shared in its official strategy document.

While it may make your visit to Stonehenge a little quieter, there is one group that is baffled by the decision: archeologists. They see this move to alter the landscape as detrimental to the surrounding environment, noting it will damage the archeological integrity of the area.

“Stonehenge is arguably the best known prehistoric monument in the world and we must think hard before we cause irreversible damage to the landscape surrounding it—which contains many nationally important archeological features which are not yet fully understood,” Mike Heyworth, the director of the Council for British Archeology, told The Guardian.