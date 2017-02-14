White House Will Resume Tours on March 7

The White House Visitors Office plans to resume public tours on March 7, 2017, First Lady Melania Trump announced Tuesday.

“I am excited to reopen the White House to the hundreds of thousands of visitors who come each year,” the first lady said in a statement from the White House. “The White House is a remarkable and historic site and we are excited to share its beauty and history. I am committed to the restoration and preservation of our Nation's most recognizable landmark.”

To take a free tour of the White House, members of the public must submit a request through a member of Congress up to three months in advance, but no less than 21 days before. Tours are scheduled on a first come, first served basis, according to the White House.

While White House tours are typically available throughout of the year, highlights include the holidays, when the presidential abode is elaborately decorated.

Get more information on the White House website.