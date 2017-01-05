Broadway Will Dim Lights Friday Night in Honor of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher
Broadway Will Dim Lights Friday Night in Honor of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher

By Jessica Plautz
Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher.
Jason LaVeris/Getty Images

New York City's Broadway theaters will dim their marquee lights at 7:45 p.m. ET for one minute on Friday, January 6, in honor of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher.

The mother and daughter, who passed away one day apart after Christmas, made their Broadway debut in 1973 in “Irene,” according to Deadline Hollywood. Although Reynolds and Fisher are more known for their Hollywood careers, they both performed to critical and public acclaim on Broadway stages.

Reynolds was nominated for a Tony award for lead actress in a musical for her portrayal of the title character. The Hollywood icon also performed in stage productions of “Woman of the Year,” “Annie Get Your Gun,” and “the Unsinkable Molly Brown,” among others.

Fisher wrote and performed her solo show “Wishful Drinking” on Broadway in 2009.

A private memorial is to be held for the mother and daughter on Thursday, and both are to be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park on Friday, according to People.

