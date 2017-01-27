Where People Are Traveling From for the Super Bowl

Super Bowl LI, happening in Houston on February 5, is coming up fast, and travelers are gearing up for the event.

Ticket seller StubHub looked at where sales for this year's event came from. Texas took the lead in attendees: 38 percent of sales so far have come from the Lone Star State.

Georgia, home to the Atlanta Falcons, was next with 14 percent, followed by Massachusetts with 13 percent, California with 5 percent, and Florida with 4 percent. People from 14 countries have purchased tickets; 7 percent of sales came from Mexico and Canada.

The current average ticket price for the event is estimated at $5,089, an 8 percent decrease from last year. The cheapest ticket on StubHub at the moment is $2,800—expensive, but down 15 percent compared to last week.

Some of the most expensive tickets are selling for more than $15,000.

StubHub also looked at how ticket demand and prices have changed over the years. Last year, the average price for a ticket to the Super Bowl was $4,512 (Panthers vs. Broncos), up from $4,222 in 2015 (Patriots vs. SeaHawks). In 2014 (Seahawks vs. Broncos) and 2013 (Ravens vs. 49ers), however, the average prices were much cheaper, at around $2,500.