The Best Way to Travel With a Skateboard, According to Tony Hawk

If you plan on traveling with a skateboard anytime soon, listen up. On a recent call with professional skateboarder Tony Hawk, we learned some intel that should make jet-setting with your board a little bit easier.

First things first: Pack it or carry it on? "I almost always carry it on," says Hawk. "The challenge with that is that there are certain European cities where they will not let you carry on."

Those cities? London, Frankfurt, and Sydney are home to three airports where they won't allow you to carry on your board—even if you're just catching a connecting flight. "If you fly into that city and you're connecting through the airport, they will make you go outside to check it in, which really sucks," Hawk warns.

The professional skateboarder learned this rule the hard way. "They just pulled me right out and made me go check it in," he says. "One time, I was in such a hurry to make my connection home that I threw my board away. They basically were telling me, 'Oh, you're going to have to go outside.' I said, 'Okay, you can have it,' and they said, 'No, we can't take it.' So I went over to a trash can and threw it away and went on my way."

Your best plan of attack? Call the airports you'll be visiting ahead of time and ask for their policy regarding skateboards. Better safe than having to choose between a flight and your board.