Airbnb Doubles Down on Message of Acceptance With Super Bowl Ad

“The world is more beautiful the more you accept.”

Airbnb took to the Super Bowl to express the company’s stance on acceptance.

The 30-second advertisement, part a campaign tagged #weaccept, featured faces from a diverse group of people around the world, with a message underneath that read, “We believe no matter who you are, where you’re from, who you love or who you worship, we all belong; the world is more beautiful the more you accept.”

While not explicit in its intention, the advertisement comes after President Donald Trump’s executive order to temporarily ban travel from seven countries. The order has been temporarily halted by a federal court judge in Washington.

The commercial references the company’s #weaccept campaign to provide short-term housing over to 100,000 people in need over the next five years, starting with refugees, disaster survivors, and relief workers.

Airbnb is also donating $4 million to the International Rescue Committee.

The company began offering free and subsidized temporary housing for people affected by the executive order: “This is a policy that I profoundly disagree with, and it is a direct obstacle to our mission at Airbnb,” Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky wrote in an email to staff.