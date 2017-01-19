This Natural Waterslide in North Carolina Is Earth Telling You to Take a Vacation

A waterslide isn't cool. You know what's cool? A natural rock waterslide.

We all need to reconnect with nature once in a while, and if you're feeling the need, head to Sliding Rock, North Carolina. It's home to a natural waterslide that tosses bathers down a 60-foot slide into an eight-foot pool.

The water is chilly, from between 50 and 60 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Romantic Asheville.

You can give the slide a go anytime, but in the interest of safety there is a lifeguard on duty daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning May 27 through mid-August, and on weekends through Labor Day.

There's a $2 fee for anyone looking to slide while there's a lifeguard on duty, but you can take a ride during off-hours (at your own risk) for free.

If swimming isn't your thing, there are plenty of spots for you to perch and take in the sight that is a bunch of people not being able to control themselves as they slide down a giant rock.