There's Something Different About Madame Tussaud's Wax Figure of Ryan Gosling

And we can't quite put our finger on it.

GQ brought up a good point regarding the new Ryan Gosling wax figure at Madame Tussaud's Berlin: it looks like the actor, but then again it kind of doesn't.

While all of the necessary Gosling features are there—dreamy eyes, effortlessly handsome hair swoop—there's something that's just not there with this one (Maybe the eyes are too close? Maybe it's the jawline or the eyebrow arch?). And we're not the only ones to notice. Gosling fans have taken to Twitter and Instagram to share their confusion:

Ryan gosling wax figure in Berlin vs the one in London🙄 how are these the same person pic.twitter.com/iije6GZFXf — ☁️ James franco ☁️ (@xWeLiveInCities) January 24, 2017

In case you need a closer look:

Creating a wax figure that even resembles a person who's constantly featured on a massive screen has to be hard work, and the good people of Madame Tussaud's are great at it. And if anything, they've done us a favor by making Ryan Gosling look a little more relatable. Don't tell me you can't imagine this guy just hanging on a beach with his buddies or ordering a beer at your favorite bar—chances are you'd give a quick double-take before marking it off as a potential doppelgänger sighting.