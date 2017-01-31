This 'Forest' in Patagonia Is so Tiny, You Need a Magnifying Glass to See It
  1. T+L
  2. Attractions
  3. Parks + Gardens
  4. Patagonia

This 'Forest' in Patagonia Is so Tiny, You Need a Magnifying Glass to See It

By Jess McHugh
Tiny forest Tierra del Fuego
WIN-Initiative/Getty Images

Ecotourism goes microscopic.

A remote archipelago in Patagonia offers a hidden forest—for those who know where to look.

The Omora Ethnobotanical Park in Tierra del Fuego, Chile, harbors some of the most diverse plant life in the world, but it can only be seen with a magnifying glass.

For visitors looking for a new kind of natural expedition, park guides offer tours of these miniature “forests” of lichen, fungi, mosses and tiny critters, BBC reported.

“The hand lens is your entry point into the world of the miniature forests,” park guide Lily Lewis told the BBC. “Looking through a lens reminds you that there are other perspectives from which we can view the world.”

While microscopic fungi might not sound captivating, some of the rare and brightly colored plant life could change a visitor’s mind, allowing even veteran explorers to the region to marvel at the abundance of life that has survived and flourished in this windswept area.

Eco-tourism has flourished in Chile and Argentina, attracting both rugged hikers and the more luxury “glampers” who want to experience the bounties of nature alongside amenities.

Tiny forest Tierra del Fuego
Anton Ivanov/Getty Images

A wealth of national parks, including Glacier National Park in Argentina and Torres del Paine National Park in Chile, make Patagonia the perfect region for nature travel.

Visitors to the region should make the trek to both the Argentine and Chilean sides of Patagonia in order to get the full experience. Doing so requires a good deal of planning and packing preparation, but Travel + Leisure has broken it down into a step-by-step guide, including the best times of year to go.

Previous
Antarctica's Tiny, Isolated Five-Star Restaurant
Next
All The Reasons You Need to Visit London This Summer
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
China Glass Bridge
This Glass Bridge in China Is So Strong You Can Drive an SUV On It
New Zealand
This Video of New Zealand Is All You Need to Fuel Your Daydreaming
Koala Bear In A Backpack
This Koala in a Backpack is the Cutest Thing You’ll See All Day
Bar del Fico, Rome, restaurant, interior, Italian, cuisine, Italy
5 Buzzy Restaurant Scenes You Need to Know
10 Signs You Really Need a Vacation
Stephen Fabes
This Doctor Cycled the World to Help Those in Need
Zica virus mosquito
10 Zika Facts You Need to Know Now
Advertisement
Advertisement
 