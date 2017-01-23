Free Drinks Could Soon Be History in Las Vegas

Don't count on fueling your next Vegas vacation with those free casino drinks: There's a good chance those will be going away, unless you're willing to do a bit of gambling.

MGM and Caesars, two popular destinations on the Las Vegas strip, are testing new technology that would better tell bartenders which casino visitors deserve those free cocktails—and who doesn't—based on how much they are playing and betting.

According to The Los Angeles Times, as of now this would apply to video poker games at certain bars.

At MGM Grand and The Mirage, some machines have been given the capability to print free drink vouchers for gamblers who have played for a certain amount of time.

There's a new system being tested at Caesars that would utilize a series of lights on the back of poker machines that light up green after a guests has wagered a certain amount. This will alert bartenders to the players they should offer free drinks to.

So if you want to enjoy a “free” drink, you're going to have to do some gambling.