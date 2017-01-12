You Can Now Visit Martin Luther King Jr.'s Childhood Home

After being closed for repairs, Martin Luther King Jr.'s birth home in Atlanta, Georgia, will partially reopen in time for his birthday Monday.

The Civil Rights leader was born on the second floor of the Queen Anne style home on Jan. 15, 1929, and he spent the first 12 years of his life there. The charming home, with woodworked trim, a gable, and a porthole, sits at 501 Auburn Ave.

As a minister and one of the foremost leaders of the Civil Rights movement in the U.S., King devoted his life to organizing to ensure the voting rights and equal treatment of African-Americans.

The house is a short walk from the Ebenezer Baptist Church where his father preached and where King himself was ordained in 1948. Both the house and the church make up part of the larger historical site, administered by the National Park Services that includes his grave site, a visitor center, and the historic Fire Station No. 6.

In an average four-hour period on Monday’s holiday, King’s home sees about 20,000 visitors, the superintendent of the site told the Los Angeles Times.