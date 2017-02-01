LACMA Is Keeping the 'Rain Room' Forever

One of the staples of the contemporary art scene in Los Angeles is here to stay.

Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) announced on Monday that it acquired the massively-popular Rain Room installation as part of its permanent collection.

The gift from Restoration Hardware (which commissioned the piece) is meant to honor the 50th anniversary of LACMA’s Art and Technology Lab.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

The large-scale installation recycled 528 gallons of water to create an indoor rainstorm where visitors could walk through without ever getting wet. The piece used a system of motion sensors and 3D tracking cameras to explore the relationship between technology and art.

Since it was installed in November 2015, nearly 190,000 people visited the room—and there are the Instagram posts to prove it. Celebrities like Katy Perry, Salma Hayek and Ryan Seacrest scored timed tickets and took photographs and video inside.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

“To us, Rain Room is a reflection of creative courage, trust, and a belief that all of us have the ability to affect any environment we choose to step into,” Gary Friedman, chairman and CEO of Restoration Hardware, said in a statement. “After Rain Room's incredible success at MoMA in New York and its unprecedented 15-month run at LACMA, we are proud to donate the piece to LACMA's collection, giving it a permanent home and continuing to inspire those who encounter it."

© Random International, photo courtesy Random International

The installation closed on January 22 and it is yet unknown when (or how) it will reappear as part of LACMA’s permanent collection.